Josh Gordon Learns His Fate In Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly parting ways with Josh Gordon.

The Chiefs are cutting the veteran receiver after he spent the 2021 season with the franchise, according to Tom Pelissero.

However, this might not be the end of Gordon’s time with the team. Pelissero reported it’s a numbers game at the moment, but “the team is open to him returning” if things work out. He was previously briefly released by the team before re-signing in early 2022.

The #Chiefs are releasing WR Josh Gordon, per source.



Gordon has shown great character on the field and in the community since he got to Kansas City and the team is open to him returning. But it’s a numbers game right now and he’s the odd man out. pic.twitter.com/voVS4Hpubo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2022

Last season, Gordon appeared in 12 games for the Chiefs and caught a total of five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

The stats weren’t stellar, but that’s not really important when it comes to Josh Gordon.

The Chiefs are releasing Josh Gordon. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After several off-the-field issues with substance abuse resulted in Gordon getting suspended over and over again and missing multiple seasons, he managed to stay on the straight and narrow the entire time he was with the Chiefs.

Ever since he entered the league back in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns, Gordon seemed to run into trouble with the league’s substance abuse policy on a regular basis.

Will Josh Gordon return to the Chiefs? (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The talented football player even admitted in an interview with GQ that he started using hard drugs as a kid, and those problems with substance abuse followed him through the vast majority of his college and NFL career.

However, he managed to put all his issues behind him and stay out of trouble with the Chiefs. He’s clearly done a lot to get on the right path.

The Chiefs will release receiver Josh Gordon. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Josh Gordon continues to get some more reps in the NFL. You always want to see a great comeback story succeed.