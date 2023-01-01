Josh Gordon Set To Make Football Return In 2023 After Being Drafted Into XFL By Seattle Sea Dragons

Josh Gordon is set to make his return to football, and Seattle, in 2023. The former First-Team All-Pro NFL wide receiver will join the XFL.

The XFL, which is set to begin its second season of the modern era on February 18th, held its supplemental draft on Sunday. It allowed players who were obligated to another league at the time of its initial November draft to join the league this spring.

Gordon, who was on the Tennessee Titans roster until October 17, was one of the players drafted. He was selected by the Sea Dragons in the sixth round with the No. 45 overall pick.

At 31 years old, Gordon will return to the Emerald City after playing for the Seahawks in 2019 and 2020, though he was suspended during his second season with the team. He has not caught a professional pass since 2021, when he played 12 games for Kansas City and caught five passes for 32 yards.

Gordon also spent time in the Fan Controlled Football League that year and made lesser competition look inferior.

Prior to his time with the Titans, Chiefs and Seahawks, Gordon was a relevant pass-catcher for the Patriots in 2018 and 2019, after six and a half years with the Browns. He struggled to stay on the field in Cleveland, and throughout his 10-year career because of his battle with substance abuse.

However, in 2013, Josh Gordon was the best receiver in the NFL.

He caught 87 passes for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns en route to First-Team All-Pro honors and his only Pro Bowl appearance. His highlight tape will get any die-hard Sea Dragons fan excited, if that’s a thing.

Josh Gordon’s 1,646-yard receiving season. (2013)



Unfortunately, Gordon’s career is the ultimate case of “what could have been.” His off-field issues never allowed him to reach his full potential, but when he was on the field, he was electric.

Despite his age, that is almost sure to be the case again this spring. Gordon will catch passes from quarterbacks Ben DiNucci and Steven Montez in Seattle, assuming that he reports to the team.