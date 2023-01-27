Videos by OutKick

Josh Gattis’ time with the Miami Hurricanes didn’t last long.

The Hurricanes announced Friday morning that Gattis has been shown the exit after a terrible 5-7 season.

Gattis won the Broyles Award in 2021 for the top assistant coach in college football when he was with the Michigan Wolverines. Now, after a single season with the Hurricanes, he’s gone.

Josh Gattis is gone as Miami hits the reset button.

Given the amount of hype Miami had entering the season and the abysmal results, it was obvious a change had to be made.

People thought Mario Cristobal was going to come in and immediately set the world on fire. That didn’t come close to happening.

The team scored a grand total of just 30 offensive touchdowns on the year, and averaged just 368.6 yards of offense a contest. That’s just not good enough to compete at a high level, and it cost Josh Gattis his job.

Miami Fires OC Josh Gattis after disappointing season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In the final six games of the season, Miami went 2-4 and never scored more than 16 points just once (a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech). In their final three losses of the season, Miami scored a total of 29 points. That’s simply awful.

At the end of the day, somebody is responsible and Cristobal wasn’t going anywhere. That means Josh Gattis ultimately was pushed out the door.

Josh Gattis fired as Miami’s OC. (Credit: Getty Images)

Now, the Hurricanes must hit the reset button and attempt to turn things around. A new coach gets one bad year without too much criticism. However, Cristobal might start feeling some heat if the Hurricanes have a bad 2023.