Josh Dobbs Exposes Cardinals For Not Offering Jersey At Team Store; Cards Respond To QB1’s Call

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Cardinals seemingly can’t do a lot of things right.

The organization ran into an embarrassing scenario after starting QB Josh Dobbs exposed the Cardinals for not offering his jersey at the team’s store in Glendale.

Arizona fumbled the seemingly easy task of selling their starting QB’s jerseys… compound that with the coaching concerns, front-office misses and terrible jersey designs, and you’ve got the signs of a poorly run franchise.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 24: Josh Dobbs, starting QB for the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images)

With all that said, Dobbs exposed the team in good humor.

Dobbs said he was at the store to get some merch for his family.

WATCH:

Josh Dobbs couldn’t buy his jersey at the Cardinals team store 😅



(via @josh_dobbs1) pic.twitter.com/BmaWkpBOcV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 26, 2023

Dobbs joked, “I know I just got here but we can at least have the custom jersey ready for me … help your boy out!”

It’s one thing to not have it readily available on the store racks but to not even offer “Dobbs” or his No. 9 on a jersey is a bad, bad omission.

Give the man more respect than that. Seriously, who’s buying Zach Pascal or Matt Prater jerseys over Dobbs? Whether an organization is starting Russell Wilson or JaMarcus Russell, the team’s store should carry the QB’s jersey.

The Cardinals eventually remedied the situation, announcing that they updated their store.

For those wondering, @josh_dobbs1 jersey availability from Saturday morning was quickly addressed and fixed by Saturday afternoon.



Here’s Josh’s follow-up video from the weekend ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KwBQS0sM0O — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 26, 2023

Dobbs led the Cardinals to their first win of the season Sunday — an improbable victory against the Dallas Cowboys. The journeyman QB also recorded his first win as a starter.

Arizona marks Dobbs’ sixth team since 2017. Despite his jump from team to team, the 28-year-old has gained a positive reputation as a reliable fill-in under center and good locker room leader — making his win one of Week 3’s feel-good stories.

In a situation where franchise QB Kyler Murray is expected to sit out at least half the season for Arizona, Dobbs carries on as the starter, with Clayton Tune slotted as his backup.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 24: Josh Dobbs celebrates first W as an NFL starter. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Cardinals (1-2) face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers in Week 4.