Josh Allen Is A Huge Fan Of Bears’ QB Justin Fields

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills took care of business in Chicago this past weekend earning a 35-13 win over the Bears. While Buffalo made easy work of the Bears, specifically in the second half, Allen walked away with a ton of appreciation for Chicago quarterback Justin Fields.

Reflecting on his team’s win with ‘Good Morning Football’s’ Kyle Brandt, Allen praised Fields’ ability and playing style.

“Justin Fields is a special talent. He really is. He can spin the rock,” Allen said of the Bears’ QB. “The organization and teammates love him. He works hard. He doesn’t complain. I’m pulling for him. I’m a big fan of his.”

Josh Allen and Justin Fields meet at midfield following the Bills’ win over the Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Getting Allen’s stamp of approval is certainly a feather in the cap for Fields.

While the Bears may be 3-12 on the year and have numerous holes to fill on their roster, the quarterback position seems to be in a great spot with the former Ohio State gunslinger.

Fields was solid in the bitter-cold matchup against the Bills completing 65% of his passes and throwing one touchdown.

The former first-round pick has taken a step forward this season with his passing, going from a 58% completion percentage a year ago to 62% this year. In his 12 games a year ago, Fields threw for seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while this year he’s found the endzone a total of 24 times compared to 10 interceptions.