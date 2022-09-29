Josh Allen thinks it’s obvious what happened during a scrum against the Dolphins.

During a loss to the Dolphins, it appeared that Miami player Christian Wilkins grabbed the Buffalo QB’s groin, which resulted in Allen losing his temper.

Now, he’s broken his silence on the situation and he doesn’t feel like it requires a lot of explaining.

Allen accusing Wilkins of grabbing his crotch in pile pic.twitter.com/lfnQTlQHRR — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) September 26, 2022

“I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile. Obviously, I let emotions get the best of me, but there were some things that I didn’t appreciate down there that was going on. We’ll let everyone make their own judgments for that,” Josh Allen told Kyle Brandt when discussing what happened.

The superstar quarterback for the Buffalo Bills also added that he fully expects to “get a fine” for his reaction.

"There were some things I didn't appreciate down there that was going on." – @JoshAllenQB on his heated exchange with Dolphins' DT Christian Wilkins



🔗: https://t.co/AximtEq3u0

👂: https://t.co/7u6LXVdVLn pic.twitter.com/HvsPN1sews — Kyle Brandt’s Basement (@KBBasement) September 27, 2022

I think it’s more than fair for a player to lose their cool if they’re grabbed in the genital reason during a scrum.

In fact, if there was ever a justification for losing your cool, I’m pretty sure that’s it.

Josh Allen reacts to Christian Wilkins allegedly grabbing his groin. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/sportsvids991/status/1574202460088180736)

Josh Allen also doesn’t seem to care one bit about the fact he’s probably going to have to eat a fine. It’s probably hard to really sweat about money when you’re on a deal worth more than $250 million.

The superstar quarterback probably won’t even notice the money is missing from his checking account.

As for Christian Wilkins, he should probably learn to keep his hands to himself. The last kind of reputation you want is one where you’re known for grabbing opponents in the groin region. It’s just completely unacceptable and weird.