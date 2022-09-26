Did A Dolphins Player Grab Josh Allen’s Crotch?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen appeared unhappy with the Dolphins after a player might have grabbed his groin region.

During the 21-19 win for Miami, there was a brief scrum, and Allen indicated Christian Wilkins might have grabbed his crotch.

Allen appeared to be yelling something to the ref once he got up while clearly motioning towards his crotch as if Wilkins had inappropriately grabbed him.

Unfortunately, the video evidence just doesn’t show enough to know for sure what happened.

Allen accusing Wilkins of grabbing his crotch in pile pic.twitter.com/lfnQTlQHRR — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) September 26, 2022

Josh Allen did not seem happy at all with Wilkins.

As you can clearly see in the video, Allen was fired up once he got off the ground, and it’s not hard to understand why.

Nobody wants some guy grabbing them in an aggressive or inappropriate manner during a scrum on the ground.

That’s even truer when talking about allegedly getting your crotch grabbed. That’s a line nobody wants crossed.

Josh Allen claims someone grabbed his crotch during a scrum. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/sportsvids991/status/1574202460088180736)

To make matters even worse for Allen, the Bills ended up losing the game. So, he might have had his crotch grabbed during the fourth quarter and then proceeded to lose the game.

That’s a tough afternoon by any metric.

The Dolphins beat Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 21-19. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

Hopefully, people learn to keep their hands to themselves going forward because nobody wants to deal with this nonsense.