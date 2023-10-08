Josh Allen, Bills Offense Are Off In London Loss While Matt Milano Injury Leaves Defense Battered

Videos by OutKick

It’s going to feel like a long ride home from London back to Western New York for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills arrived in London as one of the NFL’s hottest teams and are leaving as one of the most distressed.

That’s how it is for a team that on Sunday …

Lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 25-20.

Matt Milano Leg Injury ‘Not Looking Good’

And lost linebacker and defensive leader Matt Milano to what seemed like a gruesome knee and lower leg injury then lost right defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a pectoral injury.

Coach Sean McDermott said he didn’t have details about either injury but did share, “it’s not looking good” on either, which suggests possible season-ending injuries.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the pitch after suffering an injury in the first Quarter during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Josh Allen Offense Doesn’t Translate Abroad

And there’s also the lost mojo quarterback Josh Allen and the offense boasted the previous three games.

“Never felt like we got into rhythm until late there,” Allen said afterward. “The opposing team, they were very good today. We weren’t.”

The Bills were making a statement in the United States before leaving for the UK, having won each of their past three games by at least 28 points. That included a 48-20 victory over the division rival Dolphins last week that gave Buffalo the lead in the AFC East.

But all that didn’t translate to London where they speak, well, English. But a different kind, mate.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball in the first Quarter during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Josh Allen And Bills Offense Off

It begins with the offensive output. It seems acceptable if one looks at the stat sheet and sees Stefon Diggs going for over 100 receiving yards and Gabe Davis catching a touchdown pass for the fourth consecutive week.

But it wasn’t what the Bills want with a running game that apparently wasn’t allowed past customs. Buffalo rushed 14 times for 29 yards.

“It’s not a great stat,” Allen admitted.

The Bills offense started the game with four consecutive punts and managed to hold the football only 21 minutes.

“We didn’t put out our best stuff and they did,” Allen said. “That’s why they beat us.”

Allen, who threw 2 TD passes and 1 interception, was mostly ineffective in the first half and merely inconsistent in the second.

Josh Allen And Stefon Diggs Not On Same Page

About Allen.

Something is still not great with him and Diggs.

Allen underthrew a deep pass in which Diggs was open for a touchdown behind the entire Jaguars secondary. The ball was intercepted.

The quarterback blamed having his hand hit to cause the underthrow.

“Moving up in the pocket, the ball actually got jarred out of my hand so I had to reset,” Allen said. “Got me a little bit late so I left it a little bit underthrown and the guy made a good play.”

Diggs clearly saw things that got his goat when he studied his tablet on the sideline. Maybe he saw what Allen eventually admitted which is something was lacking.

“We came out late in the third quarter, early fourth, and felt we had some more urgency that we didn’t have that early on in the game,” Allen said. “We have to be better with that.”

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 08: Latavius Murray #28 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Angelo Blackson #90 and Chad Muma #48 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second Quarter during the NFL Match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Milano Injury One Of Many On Bills Defense

The Bills put up a solid defensive showing considering their offense was largely ineffective in the first half and the unit is extremely beat up.

The Bills opened the game without starting defensive end Greg Rousseau, without starting cornerback Christian Benford, without injured Tre’Davious White, who blew out his Achilles tendon last week, and without Shaq Lawson.

And then Milano was injured and that cast a pall over the Buffalo sideline. Milano is arguably Buffalo’s most important defensive player.

Players call him “All Pro Milano.”

“Because that’s what he is,” Micah Hyde said. “He’s sideline to sideline.”

And losing that for a long period of time promises to be a problem for the Bills.

“It’s tough,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “It’ really unfortunate. It’s the game we play but it’s tough.”

Follow on X: @ArmandoSalguero