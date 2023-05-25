Former Cubs Prospect Wanted After Allegedly Killing Man Over Small Amount Of Money

Videos by OutKick

Former Chicago Cubs prospect Josefrailin Alcantara is wanted by police in the Dominican Republic after allegedly shooting and killing a man.

Alcantara, who is just 18, is accused of shooting and killing Darwin Díaz Valerio over $2,747.68 on May 18 in Santiago, Dominican Republic, according to the New York Post. The former Cubs prospect is accused of killing him after shooting him in a car.

His cousin Diego Anibal Rodriguez Martinez, who was allegedly in the vehicle during the shooting, was arrested Wednesday by police in the Dominican Republic.

Alcantara’s whereabouts as of Thursday morning appear to be unknown. Police have the vehicle the shooting took place in and found a 9mm bullet, according to the same New York Post report.

Former Cubs prospect Josefrailin Alcantara wanted after allegedly shooting and killing a man. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

“We were made aware of a death investigation involving one of our recently released minor-league players. We cannot provide further comment until we have additional details,” the Cubs said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune.

Alcantara played one season in the minor leagues for the Cubs after receiving a $500,000 bonus after being signed as an international prospect.

Now, the police are searching for him to get him into custody after he allegedly killed Darwin Díaz Valerio.

Police in the Dominican Republic are searching for Josefrailin Alcantara after he allegedly killed a man. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

This is a developing situation. Check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.