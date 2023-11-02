Jorge Soler Sued Over ’21 Braves World Series Incident

Videos by OutKick

A woman is suing former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jorge Soler for “causing” extensive injuries to her face after a baseball, thrown by Soler, hit the plaintiff in the face.

The person filing the lawsuit against Soler and the Braves, Mayra Norris, claimed their team’s home stadium, Truist Park, lacked sufficient safety measures to prevent her from getting a shiner. She also filed the lawsuit in Cobb County alongside her husband, alleging that the facial injuries from Soler’s throw caused marital distress.

Mayra Norris attended Game 3 of the 2021 World Series. Soler threw a ball into the crowd and hit Norris. According to the lawsuit, the World Series MVP is responsible for throwing the baseball into the crowd “with such force and speed that it hit Ms. Norris directly in her right eye causing extensive and excruciating injury.”

Via 11Alive, the lawsuit alleges that “defendant Soler did not softly toss the ball into the stands to the crowd. He threw the ball overhand, with a great deal of speed and force.”

The Braves closed out the Houston Astros at the ’21 Fall Classic in six games.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 26: Jorge Soler #12 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)