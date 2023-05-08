Jorge Masvidal’s Father Arrested After Shooting Inside Fighter’s Home

Videos by OutKick

The shooting incident at Jorge Masvidal’s house led to the arrest of the famous ex-UFC fighter’s dad, Jorge Masvidal, Sr., who is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

Masvidal’s father was arrested Thursday night after he allegedly shot a man, Luis Leoncini, during a dispute at the fighter’s home in Miami-Dade County.

More: Jorge Masvidal was not at the house when the shooting happened.



He was out promoting his bareknuckle boxing event which takes place Friday night at the FLA Live Arena. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 4, 2023

Masvidal, Sr. struck the man with nonfatal gunshot wounds on both arms during the altercation. The 67-year-old reportedly fired on Leoncini twice with a .38 caliber revolver. Leoncini was transported to the hospital; the incident had occurred Thursday, and Masvidal Sr. was arrested at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

RELATED: POLICE RESPOND TO SHOOTING AT HOME OF EX-UFC FIGHTER JORGE MASVIDAL

Jorge Masvidal celebrates his victory over Nate Diaz (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Masvidal, Jr., according to arrest records, was not present in the home at the time of the shooting. As relayed by OutKick’s Matt Reigle, authorities confirmed Masvidal’s home at the shooting based on property records. The fighter arrived at the residence hours after the police arrived.

Masvidal retired from the UFC after fighting Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April. The fighter has not issued a public statement regarding his father’s arrest.

Jorge Masvidal speaks with UFC commentator Joe Rogan as he announces his retirement after his unanimous decision loss to Gilbert Burns of Brazil (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)