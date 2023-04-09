Jorge Masvidal Starts ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Chant With Trump In Attendance

Videos by OutKick

Jorge Masvidal: Big MAGA guy.

The UFC fighter led the Miami crowd in a “Let’s Go Brandon” chant after losing by decision to Gilbert Burns Saturday night.

After the fight, Masvidal joined Joe Rogan in the ring to announce his retirement after a 20-year MMA career.

Masvidal also used his time on the mic to praise former President Donald Trump, who was in attendance with Kid Rock, Mike Tyson and Dana White.

“Greatest president in the history of the world is sitting right there,” Masvidal said. “I love that guy.”

Masvidal, dubbed “The King of Miami,” also showed some love for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“We’ve also got the greatest governor of all time here in Florida,” he said. “Let’s keep Florida free, a red state.”

And he let us know what he really thinks of President Joe Biden.

“Let’s take that you-know-who Let’s Go Brandon motherf-cker out of power and replace him,” Masvidal said before leading the crowd in a “Let’s go Brandon” chant.

“Let’s go Brandon” dates back to 2021, when an NBC reporter interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown mistook a chant from the crowd — “F–k Joe Biden” — as “Let’s Go Brandon.” And Trump faithful have been having fun with it ever since.

Former President Donald Trump attended UFC 287 with Kid Rock Saturday night in Miami. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Jorge Masvidal announces his retirement.

The 38-year-old is one of UFC’s biggest stars. But Saturday’s unanimous-decision loss (30-27, 30-27 and 29-28) was Masvidal’s fourth-straight defeat.

He retires with 35 wins and 17 losses.

“I love everybody here,” Masvidal said. “This is where I started my career. It’s been a long 20 years, 50-some fights. Sometimes your favorite basketball player don’t have that 3-pointer no more. Your favorite quarterback loses that rifle. I don’t feel the same when I get in here no more. It’s been 20 long years.”

Masvidal started out as a street fighter in Miami. He went on to compete in Bellator and Strikeforce before he made his UFC debut in 2013.

“I love this f-cking sport,” Masvidal said. “I’m a multi-millionaire. I didn’t start with nothing. I can say I’m good for life now.”