Jets Safety Jordan Whitehead Reaches Season Incentive In One Game To Earn $250K

It was an interesting Monday night at MetLife Stadium, to say the least, but one player stood out in the Jets’ 22-16 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, and that was safety Jordan Whitehead.

Even before Xavier Gipson trotted across the goal line with the game-winning punt return, Whitehead was one of the few Jets who would’ve gone home with a bit of a smile regardless of how overtime shook out.

That was because his three interceptions — which meant the only person who caught more Josh Allen passes than him was Stefon Diggs — made him the team’s standout player for the night.

It also made him a quarter of a million dollars richer.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Whitehead had an incentive in his contract based on interceptions. Those three picks he had on Monday night meant that he already reached the total he needed for a $250,000 bonus.

It’s extremely rare for a player to hit an incentive in Week 1 of the regular season, but Jets S Jordan Whitehead did exactly that.



His 3 interceptions earned him a $250,000 bonus.



Arguably the most impactful player on the field during an unusual Week 1 opener. pic.twitter.com/hQEIqCtVY1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 12, 2023

That may not have taken him all season to achieve, however, no one saw him doing it in one game (except for smart people who took the Jets defense in fantasy. *Smugly raises hand).

But let’s face it, he couldn’t have done it alone. He got one hell of an assist on the night from Josh Allen.

I think Whitehead owes him a thank-you gift. It doesn’t need to be extravagant. Surely, Josh Allen doesn’t need anything.

That said, a decent bottle of wine or one of those Edible Arrangement fruit bouquets may fit the bill.

