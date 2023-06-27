Videos by OutKick

Outside of some rain, Jordan Westburg’s MLB debut could not have gone much better. Not only did his team come out on top against one of the hottest teams in baseball, his boys were in the stands to cheer him on during what became a successful first outing.

Jordan Westburg, who played at Mississippi State, was selected No. 30 overall by the Orioles in the 2020 MLB Draft. He signed for $2.3 million with Baltimore, but did not play a single game during his first year as a professional due to COVID-19. It was a wash.

Jordan Westburg has been on a tear ever since.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound utility infielder hit .265 with 106 RBIs and 27 home runs between Double-A and Triple-A in 2022 before hitting .295 with 54 RBIs and 18 home runs during 67 Triple-A games in 2023. As a result of his strong first half(ish) of the year, Westburg got the call up to the Bigs on Sunday night.

Westburg made the trip from Norfolk to Baltimore on Monday and was met with a surprise not long after arriving to the major league clubhouse. He was going to make his MLB debut as the Orioles hosted the red-hot Reds.

Soaking it all in. pic.twitter.com/ij0cmOgrto — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 26, 2023

Manager Brandon Hyde penciled Westburg into the starting lineup and was thrilled to get a closer look at the do-it-all infielder. It sounds like he is going to stick around!

I think that [Westburg’s role] is not going to be set in stone every night. The great part about it is that we’re getting into the part of summer where guys need a break and the amount of talent we have on our roster, I think that’s going to be fantastic to be able to move guys around a little bit, get guys off their feet once in a while. — Brandon Hyde

Regardless of what the 24-year-old is asked to do, he’s ready.

The boys were buzzing in Baltimore!

Westburg started at second base on Monday and hit seventh. His first at-bat came right in the middle of a torrential downpour during the second inning.

Directly behind Westburg, seated to the right of the plate, were his friends and family. The fellas made the trip for his debut and hung on every pitch.

And when Westburg drew a walk in his first MLB at-bat, they went bonkers.

The boys showed up for Jordan Westburg's debut. pic.twitter.com/SDfnZLRmC8 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 27, 2023

Westburg got up again one inning later and knocked in an RBI. His buddies behind the dish were stoked.

You already know the boys are hyped. pic.twitter.com/79XflIyo3o — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 27, 2023

To make the night even better, Westburg recorded his first big league hit in the bottom of the fifth. The boys were beside themselves. It was awesome.

Westy's first Major League hit!! pic.twitter.com/XbMDsfjmj5 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 27, 2023

There’s nothing better than guys being dudes and guys supporting dudes. Westburg’s friends and family showing up and showing out at his MLB debut is exactly what makes sports so great!