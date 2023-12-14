Jordan Poyer Reveals Insane Drinking Habits Before Getting Sober

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Poyer was drinking a shocking amount of alcohol before putting down booze for good.

Poyer has been a standout player for the Buffalo Bills after joining the franchise following time with the Eagles and Browns.

It’s not a secret he struggled with alcohol before giving it up a few years ago. Now, he’s shining a light on just how serious his alcoholism was before he stopped drinking.

Jordan Poyer details old drinking habits. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Jordan Poyer struggled with alcohol.

Poyer revealed in a profile from The Athletic that he would drink a six-pack of IPAs in less than 30 minutes and would regularly blackout.

For anyone reading this that’s not familiar with beer, IPAs usually have a higher alcohol content than regular and light beer. Drinking one every five minutes is an outrageous amount of beer that would cause most people to be absolutely hammered. At one point, Poyer drank “heavily every day for five weeks.”

The boozing started to cause serious problems in his marriage with Rachel Bush, according to the same report. At one point, she attempted to get alcohol out of the house, but her plan failed. Poyer would still find ways to sneak it in.

“I’d find him drinking in crazy places, like under the bathroom cabinets, hidden like a child,” Bush told the outlet.

Jordan Poyer used to struggle with alcohol. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Poyer is now sober.

The talented defensive back eventually started attending Alcoholics Anonymous and has been sober since shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic started.

He proved to himself he’d turned over a new leaf when turning down a shot during a workout gathering in the early days of the pandemic.

It certainly doesn’t sound like he has any interest in going back to his old ways of boozing it up all the time. It’s always great to see someone overcome a challenge and adversity.

Hammering a six pack of heavy IPAs in 30 minutes is just mind-boggling to me. I enjoy drinking light beer, but that’s a different ball game. I don’t think I could drink six IPAs in 30 minutes and even keep my eyes open.

Jordan Poyer got sober before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Fortunately, Poyer got his life turned around, and that’s something worth applauding. Always seek help if you need it. The other options rarely end well. Let me know what you think about Poyer’s recovery at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.