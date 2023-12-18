Jordan Poole Gets Hit With Instant Karma By Slipping On Wet Spot He Created Five Seconds Beforehand With Brutal Flop

Videos by OutKick

Karma is a real thing, and Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole was reminded of that fact in one of the funniest sequences of the NBA season.

Poole and the Wizards played visitor to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday and to the surprise of absolutely no one, Phoenix came out on top as Washington fell to a comfortable 4-21 on the season.

While the league’s biggest laughingstock award currently resides in Detroit with the Pistons sitting at 2-24 on the year, Poole did his part to get the Wizards back in the mix in Phoenix.

With a little over five minutes left in the third quarter, Poole pulled up from deep with Kevin Durant all up in his grill. Realizing how bad the shot attempt he just took was he tried to draw a foul on KD by falling to the hardwood.

The poor flopping attempt was bad enough, but exactly five seconds later it went from bad to horrible for Poole.

After collecting a loose ball Poole went right back to the spot he flopped in five seconds prior only to take a nasty fall courtesy of the sweat he left on the floor.

The video is brutal but also incredible.

Jordan Poole flopped to try sell a foul call & then proceeded to slip on a wet spot that he created himself 5 seconds earlier. Karma’s gonna track you down. pic.twitter.com/yiSewU6DEd — David (@theIVpointplay) December 18, 2023

Honestly, you couldn’t draw up a better moment to perfectly sum up the Washington Wizards’ season.

While Jordan Poole is having a fine year averaging 16.9 points per game, the Wizards are legitimately woeful while being the worst defensive team in the league giving up 126.2 points per night.

Their inability to play defense at all bit them yet again against the Suns on Sunday.

When Poole took his slippery tumble they led by 13 points before getting outscored 48-31 from that moment forward.

