Jordan Poole Denies Ice Spice $500K Date Rumor: ‘Definitely Cap’

A rumor had been floating surrounding NBA player Jordan Poole allegedly spending a whopping $500,000 on a date to impress rapper Ice Spice (stuff your kids listen to on TikTok).

Poole vehemently denied the rumor, saying it’s “definitely cap” (translation: untrue) that he flopped by picking up the $500,000 check for a date most of us could accomplish with five bucks and a car. (What does one even buy on a date with half-a-milly?)

The rumor first began when podcast host “Cam’ron” from the “It Is What It Is” podcast (stuff your younger co-workers probably listen to) accused Poole of being a “munch” and playing “like a munch” (translation: poorly) in the NBA postseason last year.

“Jordan Poole, you spent $500,000 on an Ice Spice date,” Cam’ron voraciously declared. “You’re a munch, and you’re playing like a f**king munch.”

Poole responded to the rumor during a recent meet-and-greet event. “Definitely not. Definitely cap!” Poole responded to a fan’s question on the alleged date.

The response relieved millions of Americans as the “munch” allegations appeared insurmountable against Poole. The 24-year-old Wizards guard escaped the full-court press.

This dude cam’ron went off on Jordan Poole for playing trash & spending 500k on a date with ice spice 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/faNY2M3UBz — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 4, 2023

Jordan Poole is by no means a marquee name, but the headline-grabbing player has been stuck in PR hell since Draymond Green knocked his lights out at practice.

Poole’s alleged lack of maturity inside the Golden State Warriors locker room led to his eventual beef with Draymond and shipping out of the Bay Area for Washington.

Ice Spice is a Houston rapper whose radio hits, and Dunkin’ Donuts commercial with Ben Affleck have launched her up the teen-pop trending boards.

However, Poole needed to dodge the Ice Spice rumors and continue to enjoy his clean slate in Washington as he aims to prove his salt as a $160 million player.