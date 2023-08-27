Jordan Love Posts Strong Preseason, Talks ‘Consistency’ Heading Into First Green Bay Packers Week 1 Start

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Love is a fourth-year NFL quarterback with just one start in his career. He did not play at all during his rookie season. He had one start with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 due to an Aaron Rodgers injury.

But with Rodgers now in New York and starting for the Jets, Jordan Love is the Packers starting quarterback. And for the first time in his career, he’s going to start Week 1.

To his credit, Love posted a strong preseason.

Jordan Love this preseason:



🧀 86.7 PFF Grade

🧀 21/33

🧀 193 passing yards

🧀 3 TDs/0 INTs



Is the future bright in Green Bay? 👀 pic.twitter.com/mWTBcGhGWL — PFF (@PFF) August 27, 2023

Of course, preseason numbers mean virtually nothing. The only thing that matters is how he performs in the regular season.

And Love’s lack of experience is glaring. He played a lot of games in college, starting 32 games in three seasons. But playing Utah State means that Love didn’t play in very many high-pressure situations.

And he left college following the 2019 season. That’s the last time he started a full season of games.

He knows heading into 2023 that consistency is going to be the key. As with all young, inexperienced players, inconsistency and ups-and-downs are expected.

He just needs to mitigate that as much as possible.

“Just being consistent for myself and this offense as a whole,” Love said, according to NFL.com. “When we get the opportunity to make big plays, we’ve got to make them. It just comes down to consistency every day in practice, and it’s going to translate to the games.”

That’s true, but nothing simulates NFL regular season games like NFL regular season games. Practice is great. But there’s no replacement for experience.

Quarterback Jordan Love posted a strong preseason for the Green Bay Packers but needs to carry that over the NFL regular season. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jordan Love tries to carry over strong preseason into NFL regular season and has the right schedule to do it

There’s some really good news for Jordan Love and the Green bay Packers, though. Their early-season schedule is not terribly difficult. Especially the defenses that they are going to face.

The team starts with a road matchup against the Chicago Bears. They finished dead last in defensive expected points added (EPA) last season.

Then, they head to Atlanta. The Falcons finished 28th in defensive EPA. The Packers get the Saints at home in Week 3 and New Orleans was actually good defensively last season, finishing 10th in EPA.

But then the Packers get the Detroit Lions at home followed by a trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders. Lions and Raiders finished 31st and 30th in defensive EPA last year.

So, in their first four games, the Packers face four teams that finished in the bottom five in defense last season.

Love is set up to succeed, especially early in his first season as the Packers starting quarterback.

But it’s up to him to actually make it happen.