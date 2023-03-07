Jordan Addison Shares Heartfelt Message To Mom Before NFL Draft After Shutting Down Her Excitement In 2021

Videos by OutKick

Jordan Addison is just a few months away from the biggest day of his life. The 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner is set to be one of the first wide receivers selected in April’s NFL Draft.

Addison, who transferred from Pittsburgh to USC ahead of last season, wasn’t quite as productive in Los Angeles as he was in Pennsylvania, but led the Trojans in receiving yards and touchdowns despite playing in 11 games. He is a certified stud and could hear his name called in the first round.

Whether Day 1 or not, barring unforeseen circumstances, Addison is going to be drafted no later than the second round. His is about to get paid and his life is about to change.

As is the life of his family.

Prior to the 2021 season, while still at Pitt, Addison went home to Maryland to be with his family, His mother, Keisha, six brothers and three sisters all said how proud they were of him for being named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.

Jordan Addison wasn’t ready to hear that praise just yet.

When I saw (the recognition), I took it in to show my mom and my family […] My mom was very proud. I told her, ‘I ain’t got it yet.’ — Jordan Addison

Now, about two years later, Addison is as close as he has been to “it.”

He wrapped his NFL Combine this past weekend and will turn his attention to USC’s Pro Day on March 23. With the NFL Draft on the horizon, Addison is more willing to look ahead to his future.

Where he shut down his family’s praise back in 2021, he offered a wholesome message to his mom over the weekend. She will be well taken care of!

Jordan Addison to Mom: “We’re almost there kick your feet up” 🥹❤️



Assuming that Addison gets picked early on Day 2, he is set to earn somewhere in the ballpark of $1 million to $1.5 million per year on his rookie deal. Momma can definitely kick her feet up!