Jonathan Taylor Compares Anthony Richardson To Multiple Star QBs

Jonathan Taylor believes Anthony Richardson has the same traits as multiple dominant NFL QBs.

Richardson was selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, and most view him as a guy who will need a lot of work before he’s ready to lead a team.

Guys who complete 53.8% of their passes in their final year of college don’t exactly jump to the NFL and dominate right away.

Anthony Richardson didn’t put up dominant stats in college at Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Yet, Jonathan Taylor looks at Anthony Richardson and sees a guy similar to Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, at least when talking about the young QB’s physical traits.

“You look at the guys that are in the league now. He reminds me of Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson. Looking at the size component, you’d throw Cam Newton in there as well. He’s a physical threat,” Taylor explained during an appearance on “Horseshoe Huddle,” according to SI.com.

Does Jonathan Taylor have a solid point about Anthony Richardson?

If we’re just talking physical traits, there’s no question Anthony Richardson is a lot like Cam Newton. The former Florida star is listed at 6’4″ and 232 pounds.

He’s bigger than some NFL safeties and linebackers. The dual-threat passer is actually significantly bigger than Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens QB checks in at 6’2″ and 212 pounds and Hurts is 6’1″ and 223 pounds. The Eagles star and Richardson share a similar build, but the latter is much taller.

If you stood Jackson and Richardson next to each other the size difference would be comical.

When will QB Anthony Richardson start for the Colts? (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

That’s where the comparisons should end.

After talking about the physical similarities, there shouldn’t be any discussion involving Hurts, Jackson, Newton and Richardson from Jonathan Taylor or anyone else.

Jackson and Newton won MVP awards. Jalen Hurts was in the MVP race this past season and went to the Super Bowl. Anthony Richardson has never thrown an NFL pass and it’s unclear when he will.

Anthony Richardson was picked fourth overall by the Colts. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida had virtually no success during his time leading the team, and he finished his time in Gainesville with 24 touchdowns to 15 interceptions and a 54.7 career completion percentage.

Anthony Richardson wasn’t even close to being a dominant college QB. The idea he’s comparable to any competent starter right now is simply not accurate.

Will Anthony Richardson be a success in the NFL? (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Could Anthony Richardson be a great quarterback in the NFL? Without a doubt. That’s why he was drafted so high. The raw tools are there, but until he actually proves he can play at a high level, it’s nothing more than hype.