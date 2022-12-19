Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has likely played his last football of the season.

The talented running back suffered a high-ankle sprain Saturday right at the start of the game against the Vikings, and now, it sounds like he’s done for the season.

Ian Rapoport reported Monday that “it’s considered highly unlikely” Taylor will see the field for Indy’s final three games. The Colts are 4-9-1 and it doesn’t really make sense at all to risk further injury.

#Colts star RB Jonathan Taylor was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain sustained in Saturday’s game against the #Vikings, sources say. He’s still meeting with doctors, but it’s considered highly unlikely that he’ll play again this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2022

Jonathan Taylor has had a rocky season.

Taylor entered the season hoping to capitalize on the momentum from his strong 2021 season, but it simply never happened. He missed time earlier in the season due to being banged up, and now he’s likely done for the rest of the season.

In 11 appearances this season, he rushed for 861 yards and four touchdowns. It was a far-cry from his 2021 season.

Jonathan Taylor unlikely to play again this season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Vikings. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Last season, Taylor rushed for an impressive 18 touchdowns, 1,811 yards and averaged 5.5 yards a carry. He was an elite back in 2021. In 2022, that hasn’t been the case at all.

The Colts are really bad and it wouldn’t make sense to push the limits. The team seems eager to just rest Taylor and get him healthy for 2023. All things considered, it seems like the right call.

Jonathan Taylor likely done for the year. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Taylor can bounce back and return to his old form next season. If the Colts want any shot at being competitive, he has to be playing well.