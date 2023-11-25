Oregon State Coach Jonathan Smith Addresses Michigan State Speculation After Blowout Loss

Videos by OutKick

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith has addressed speculation and rumors he might be on his way out the door to join Michigan State.

A major report indicated the Spartans are zeroing in on Smith to take over in East Lansing. MSU has been looking for a new coach since Mel Tucker was fired earlier in the season following allegations of misconduct.

Smith finished the regular season 8-4 with the Beavers, and the 2023 regular season campaign came to an end with a brutal 31-7 loss to the Oregon Ducks. Following the game, the rising coaching star addressed speculation he might have just coached his final game with the program.

“No decisions have been made,” the OSU coach told the media following the devastating loss to a bitter rival. Smith is 34-35 during his time in Corvallis, and he’s 25-11 in the past three seasons. Oregon State is an incredibly difficult place to win at, but he’s found a way to get it done over the past few years.

Head coach Jonathan Smith: "No decisions have been made." — Brenden Slaughter (@b_slaught) November 25, 2023

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith addresses Michigan State rumors.

Notice what Jonathan Smith didn’t say? He didn’t say the reports were nonsense and should be completely ignored. That’s not what he said at all.

He said that he hasn’t made a decision at this time. That’s a lot different than claiming he has no interest in leaving. It’s an interesting contrast with Dan Lanning who flatly and bluntly rejected Texas A&M speculation when it came up following Jimbo Fisher being fired.

Oregon State AD Scott Barnes has tried to make it clear he’s committed to Smith, and will attempt to keep him.

“My number one priority is providing him with a new contract and guaranteed compensation that will help continue the success of the football program that has benefitted Oregon State University and Beavers’ athletics,” Barnes previously said when discussing Jonathan Smith’s future.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith reportedly is Michigan State’s top target. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

However, Barnes and Oregon State have a major issue. The Beavers will soon be relegated out of the P5 following the PAC-12’s collapse -even if they hold onto the conference’s assets. The Big Ten is the richest conference in America, and will only continue to get richer.

There’s no contract Oregon State can offer that Michigan State can’t beat. That’s just a fact. It might be hard for fans of the Beavers to hear, but it’s true.

Not only that, Michigan State is simply a job that is significantly better than Oregon State. There’s more resources, history, passionate fans and, again, the Spartans are in a powerhouse conference that is rapidly growing more powerful.

Will Michigan State hire Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith? (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

Jonathan Smith’s future might still be up in the air, and he clearly said no decision has been made. However, fans of the Beavers should be very nervous if the Spartans slide a huge contract across the table. Let me know your thoughts on Smith and what the Spartans will do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.