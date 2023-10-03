Oregon State Coach Apologizes For Hilarious Nipple Milking Signal

Videos by OutKick

Don’t expect to see Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith pretend to milk his nipples again.

The head coach of the Beavers went viral last Friday night when he made a nipple milking motion against Utah to signal to his players to milk the clock.

It was one of the funniest moments of the season so far, and a great reminder of why college football is such an incredible sport.

A man making millions of dollars a year was on TV pretending to milk himself like a cow in order to signal to his team.

Last night’s key strategy from Jonathan Smith in Oregon State’s win vs. Utah: milk the clock! pic.twitter.com/jDBi7IJJmT — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 30, 2023

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith apologizes for milking signal.

While most people found the signal equal parts hilarious and bizarre, the man running the football program in Corvallis has apologized for his actions.

“For those I offended with that, I apologize. I won’t be using that signal again,” Smith said during a Monday press conference.

Yes, the Beavers head coach had to apologize for pretending to milk his own nipples against Utah. You can watch his full comments on the situation below.

Obviously, there was no need for Smith to apologize, and it’s crazy that he did. There was no malicious intent with his signal. He needed to signal to run out the clock against Utah for a huge win.

Time was ticking and he had to come up with something quick. Instead of having someone run the call in, he decided to pretend to milk himself.

It’s straight out of the movie “Meet the Parents.”

Nobody who should be taken seriously was actually offended by what Jonathan Smith did against Utah, and anyone who was should be ignored.

People are getting way too serious. It’s college football. Have some fun, relax and don’t be uptight. The guy made a milking motion. It’s not like he was dropping f-bombs on the broadcast or anything like that.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith apologizes for nipple milking signal. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

There was absolutely no need for this apology. It was a hilarious moment, and we shouldn’t have to pretend otherwise. College football is supposed to be fun and unpredictable, and that’s exactly the energy Smith gave fans Friday night.