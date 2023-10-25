Jonathan Isaac Details His Decision Not To Kneel In NBA Bubble In 2020 | Gaines for Girls

Videos by OutKick

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac has been standing for his faith and beliefs since 2020 when Black Lives Matter urged NBA players to kneel.

OutKick’s Riley Gaines welcomed the fearless NBA player on “Gaines For Girls.” The former first round pick shared his experience of defending his views and leaning on his faith for strength under immense pressure by the NBA and BLM.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac Joines ‘Gaines For Girls’ (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

“That picture is engraved in my mind of you standing there and the rest of your teammates kneeling,” Gaines said to Isaac.”I want to give you the opportunity to talk about that pressure that you faced during those times and what that looked like for you.”

“It was after the tragic death of George Floyd that we were ushered into the NBA bubble where there was just so much pressure, not even just in the bubble, but just around the world with the rise of the Black Lives Matter organization and movement.”

Isaac has been a strong opponent against the woke movement in sports and continues to fight the good battle.

He added, “One of my teammates turned towards me and says, “What are you going to do?” And I said, “Fellas, I’m not going to kneel and I’m not going to wear that t-shirt simply because I have another solution. I don’t believe that kneeling for the national anthem or wearing a t-shirt is the same thing as saying that we support black lives. They’re not synonymous.”

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 02: Jonathan Isaac stands during the national anthem on August 2, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images)