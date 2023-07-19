Jonathan Isaac Responds To Charles Barkley’s Vulgar Pro-Bud Light Rants: ‘What Does This Even Mean?’

Videos by OutKick

Jonathan Isaac doesn’t seem overly impressed with Charles Barkley’s recent pro-Bud Light rants.

The retired NBA star turned commentator has unleashed some blunt thoughts about Bud Light and gay and transgender people.

“There’s a lot of people out here hating on Bud Light right now. I just want to say this, and I mean this from the bottom of my fucking heart. Hey, if you’re gay, I love you. If you’re a transvestite, I love you. And let me say something. If you disagree, fuck you,” Barkley said in one of the viral rants.

He also told people, “I’m gonna buy some drinks for y’all. And I’m gonna buy Bud Light. And I’m gonna tell y’all something: All you rednecks or a–holes who don’t want to drink Bud Light, f— y’all. Hey, y’all can’t cancel me.”

Isaac, like many people, seems a bit confused as to why Barkley is so fired up.

Jonathan Isaac calls out Charles Barkley for vulgar rants.

Isaac, who plays for the Orlando Magic, took to Twitter late Tuesday afternoon to express his confusion for what Barkley has been saying.

He tweeted, in part:

What does this even mean? No one with human decency want trans or gay people dead or without rights.. God bless them all.. but it’s 1000% valid as a parent or adult to be concerned about the observable movement to influence children. Is that hateful? It’s insane that In order to be the primary influence on your children you have to go to war against influencers, the media, movies, multi million and billion dollar corporations, and good people like Charles who choose to fall in line with empty politically correct statements and narratives.

Isaac’s assessment seems correct. What exactly is Charles Barkley trying to claim and why does he think he’s going to be canceled?

Barkley is fired up about Bud Light.

As I previously wrote, it seems like Charles Barkley might not really understand why people are fired up with Bud Light.

It’s not that anyone hates gays or transgender people. At least, there’s nothing to suggest that’s the case on a noticeable level.

It’s more about the fact Bud Light teamed up with Dylan Mulvaney, whose entire shtick seems dedicated to mocking women and behaving like a child.

Remember, Mulvaney’s March Madness promo with Bud Light painted women as too stupid to understand sports. Since then, the transgender influencer has decided to repeatedly play the victim card. That included claiming he had to leave the country to feel safe.

Charles Barkley’s vulgar rants called out by Jonathan Isaac. (Photo by Gerry Hanan/Getty Images for SXSW)

Barkley seems to think those not drinking Bud Light are against gay people. It’s more than people don’t want woke politics injected into their alcohol and they definitely don’t want someone who mocks women involved. Unfortunately, it seems like Charles Barkley just doesn’t get it, and that has led to a lot of people, such as Jonathan Isaac, to being very confused.