Jonathan Gannon, fresh off of a Super Bowl loss, was hired by the Cardinals as their head coach on Tuesday of last week. He arrived in Arizona for the first time on Friday and his unique personality was on full display.

Gannon, 40, is the seventh-youngest head coach in the NFL after serving as the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia in each of the last two seasons. Although there were a lot of questions surrounding the Eagles defense in Super Bowl LVII, the group allowed just 301.5 yards per game during the 2022/23 regular season, which was the second-best in the league.

The Cardinals’ decision to move forward with Gannon could prove to be successful. It could also end in complete and utter disaster. Only time will tell.

Either way, Gannon is an interesting character. He marches to the beat of his own drum.

During a recent conversation with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Gannon said that he does not have a scheme. That is not a joke.

And they’re like, You’re a f—king idiot. Great, you’re going to get fired. But literally, I don’t. I don’t even have a playbook. It’s in my brain. Jonathan Gannon, via Sports Illustrated

As concerning as that may sound, Gannon’s quick rise up the coaching ladder would suggest that it has worked out for him thus far. It will be interesting to see whether the success continued with Arizona.

In addition to Gannon’s interesting approach to calling a game, he is also a fascinating conversationalist. A video posted by the team over the weekend provides a behind-the-scenes look at his first interaction with his new players.

Many of the exchanges were fairly standard, and there is always going to be some awkward tension with a first meeting. However, a few of Gannon’s conversations were rather quirky, to say the least.

Of the dialogues shown in the video, Gannon’s time with Rondale Moore stands out. Although it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what it is that feels off, the exchange feels like a skit, or a scene from ‘The Office’ with Gannon as Michael Scott.

This video of Jonathan Gannon is mesmerizing.pic.twitter.com/CfUQ98WNl4 — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) February 18, 2023

For the video to cut out when it does is unfortunate. There is so much left to the imagination. How did Moore respond to Gannon’s rocket noises? What did Gannon say next? Did he bring things back down to earth? Why did he look Moore up and down in such a manner?

The Jonathan Gannon experiment in Arizona is going to be very interesting to watch unfold!