Jonah Hill’s New Movie Might Be Proof Comedy Is Still Allowed

“You People” might be Hollywood’s last shot at producing a great comedy.

As we all know, laughing has become borderline illegal in the entertainment industry, and any joke the wokes don’t pre-approve is banned. Dare to laugh and you might just end up being canceled.

That resulted in comedy going straight down the drain. Seriously, when was the last time a grade-A comedy came out? It’s probably back in 2013 when “This is the End” premiered. Well, the preview for “You People” makes it look like Hill will be throwing absolute heat.

“You People” looks outstanding.

Let’s do a quick recap of the trailer. Sex joke? Check. Multiple race jokes? Check. Hell, they even threw in a Malcom X line about being a “legend.”

I’m surprised they haven’t put people haven’t been put in handcuffs yet just for releasing a preview with a little edge to it.

If this film is as good as the preview makes it look and it won’t take prisoners, I think there’s a great chance it will be a smashing success.

“You People” with Jonah Hill looks hilarious. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z6gAlQ9zkaI)

Audiences are craving great comedy. We want something to laugh at so badly. Yet, all the options are atrocious and seemingly only getting worse. Look at how bad “SNL” has become or how Seth Rogan went from making heaters to making trash. As Mindy Kaling just recently said, you couldn’t even make “The Office” these days, and that’s a shame.

Jonah Hill is responsible for some iconic comedies, and “Superbad” is right at the top of the list. That was the first ever R-rated movie I saw in theaters, and to this day more than 15 years later, I’ve never seen a funnier film. “This is the End” is also great as mentioned above.

When he brings his A-game, you know you’re in for a fun time. It definitely looks like “You People” will buck the recent trend of atrocious comedies and actually be funny.

Let’s hope it is when “You People” drops January 27 on Netflix.