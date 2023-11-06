Jon Voight Thoroughly Displeased With Angelina Jolie’s Views On The Israeli Conflict

Videos by OutKick

Jon Voight doesn’t like Angelina Jolie’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, especially because she’s his daughter.

The “Mission: Impossible” and “National Treasure” actor posted a video over three minutes in length in which he slammed pro-Hamas individuals. That included his daughter, who is more sympathetic to Hamas than Israel.

“I’m very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God’s honor, God’s truths,” Voight said. “This is about destroying the history of God’s land — the Holy Land — the land of the Jews. This is justice for God’s children of the Holy Land,” he continued. “The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It’s not going to be what the left thinks — it can’t be civil now.”

Voight also lambasted Hamas for its repeated acts of terrorism against the Jewish nation.

“Israel was attacked by inhuman terror on innocent babies, mothers, fathers, grandparents,” he added. “These animals want to wipe out Jews, Christians.”

Truth and lies pic.twitter.com/HkvbVWpFcD — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 4, 2023

Angelina Jolie’s Views On The Israeli Conflict Are Far Different Than Her Dad’s

Voight’s stance on this conflict proves he’s got his head on straight, which is more than Jolie can say.

In the aftermath of the attacks, Jolie posted on Instagram that she wanted Hamas to stop attacking Israel. However, she also scolded Israel for meeting Hamas’ hostile terrorism with militant actions. Jolie claimed that the lives lost in Gaza during Israel’s response meant Israel had no right to defend itself.

“…What happened in Israel is an act of terror…(but) it cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza,” the post reads.

Wait a second. You want Israel to handcuff itself with its response to Hamas because civilians in Gaza might die? While any life lost is tragic, that’s not a reason for Israel to lay down their weapons and politely ask Hamas to stop the bombings.

Shortly thereafter, Jolie went all-out in supporting Gaza in another post. She claimed Gaza was “fast becoming a mass grave,” while “millions of Palestinian civilians — children, women, families — (were) being collectively punished.”

Once again, Hamas started this whole conflict. The severity of their attacks required a severe response by Israel. No one wants women and children to be killed, but Jolie is wrong to paint Gaza as the victim of a war they idiotically started.

Voight’s disappointment is completely justified. Jolie should get her eyes checked; she’s clearly not seeing this situation correctly.