Tulane’s New Football Coach Guarantees National Title, Sets Himself Up For Embarrassment

Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall wasted no time before sending expectations soaring for the Green Wave.

The program hired Sumrall after Willie Fritz left to take over the Houston Cougars. Sumrall had a very successful 23-4 run at Troy before being hired by the Green Wave.

Tulane has had some recent success after not being relevant for years, and the program’s new coach is hoping to keep that same energy. In fact, he’s hoping to elevate things even further……by bringing home a national championship.

Jon Sumrall is the new football coach at Tulane. (Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

“Our vision here is we’re going to win conference championships, we’re going to win bowl games. I’m telling you right now we’re going to make the College Football Playoff and we’re gonna win it. And we’re going to sell out this stadium every time we play in it. We need your help,” Sumrall said during his introductory press conference.

Yes, the man guaranteed a national title before coaching a single snap with Tulane. That certainly won’t come back to bite him in the butt.

This energy from new Tulane football HC Jon Sumrall 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QINy4RC3wN — Boot Krewe Media (@BootKreweMedia) December 11, 2023

I’m all for confidence and having fire in your belly. However, there’s a difference between wanting to inspire confidence and guaranteeing a national championship. The latter almost never works out.

In fact, it almost always ends in disappointment and embarrassment. A great example was when Texas A&M gave Jimbo Fisher a dateless national title plaque.

He was fired before the season ended this year. How did that work out for everyone involved with that decision?

(via The Texas A&M University System/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/Nh25QuAlsB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 28, 2018

The playoff expanding to 12 teams certainly helps lower level programs like Tulane because the highest-ranked six conference champs will get auto bids starting next season. That means G5 teams will get in. Going forward, there’s only four P4 conferences, and while the rules might change, that’s what it is right now. Tulane could make it by winning the AAC and being ranked high.

It’s possible, but winning a national title is a different beast. The Green Wave would have to rattle off several straight wins over the best teams in America. That’s a tough ask for a program with limited resources and a fraction of talent compared to a team like Alabama.

Will Tulane win a national title with Jon Sumrall? (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Impossible? No. Incredibly unlikely? Yes, but the guarantee has now been made. Best of luck to Coach Sumrall. He’s going to need it. Let me know your thoughts on the state of Tulane football at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.