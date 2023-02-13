Jon Scheyer Remains Upset Over Blown Call In Game Played Saturday, Won’t Garner Any Sympathy For Duke

Videos by OutKick

It has been more than 48 hours since Duke basketball lost to Virginia, but Jon Scheyer is still upset over a blown call that likely cost his team the game. The 35-year-old coach made that abundantly clear on Monday.

Scheyer, in his first year as head coach at his alma mater, has led the Blue Devils to an 17-8 record through their first 25 games. They are slated to be somewhere around a seven-seed in the NCAA Tournament at this current point of the season, but are on the heels of a two-game losing streak.

Except that shouldn’t be the case.

ACC officials were at fault for Duke’s loss to the Hoos on Saturday. They blew a foul call at the end of regulation that would have given Duke two free throws to win the game with less than a second remaining.

After reviewing the play, the ACC released a statement admitting the call was wrong. Officials made an “incorrect adjudication” that ultimately screwed Scheyer’s squad out of a big conference win on the road.

He, along with everybody associated with Duke, was pissed. Rightfully so.

However, it is now Monday and Scheyer is still upset.

"I'm angry still….You can't get a rule wrong like that. I hate it for our guys." @DukeMBB Head Coach Jon Scheyer on play at end of regulation in loss at UVA where ACC determined officials got rule/foul call wrong. @WFMY @_amandaferguson pic.twitter.com/LfCnEbdBi3 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) February 13, 2023

The Blue Devils are set to host a soon-stepping down (but not retiring) Mike Brey and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Tuesday night. Should the focus not be on the game at hand instead of the past?

Scheyer alluded to the fact that he and his team have to move on, and Monday was his first opportunity to address the ACC’s statement on the blown call, but dwelling on the past does nothing for the present. He certainly isn’t going to draw any sympathy from non-Duke fans.

Wouldn’t it be better for Scheyer to just let it go and focus on the next one?!