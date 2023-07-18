Jon Rahm Says He Wouldn’t Turn Down Compensation For Being Loyal To PGA Tour, And You Have To Respect The Honesty

Videos by OutKick

Jon Rahm isn’t exactly looking for compensation for remaining loyal to the PGA Tour while other big names jumped ship for LIV Golf, but he certainly wouldn’t be opposed to a free handout.

Among the many questions surrounding the proposed merger between the Tour, DP World Tour, and the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) is whether or not PGA Tour loyalists will be rewarded in some way for refusing offers from LIV Golf.

Nobody knows if Tour players will be compensated, but Rahm was asked about the hypothetical ahead of this week’s Open and, as per usual, was honest with his answer.

“It’s a tricky question,” Rahm said on Tuesday. “So I understand the PGA Tour wanting to do something for those players who helped and stayed on the PGA Tour, but at the same time – and I’ll be the first one to say – I wasn’t forced into anything. It was my choice to stay. Do I think they absolutely should be and there must be a compensation? No. I just stayed because I think it’s the best choice for myself and for the golf I want to play.

“Now, with that said, if they want to do it, I’m not going to say no.”

“As far as I’m concerned, they’ve done enough for me, and their focus should be on improving the PGA Tour and the game of golf for the future generations,” he later continued.

Jon Rahm wouldn’t be upset if the PGA Tour offered up some compensation for players who remained loyal. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Rahm’s outlook on the situation is the correct one, despite the very obvious elephant in the room.

That elephant being the potential reality in which LIV players who took millions and millions of dollars to join the Saudi-backed circuit get to return to the Tour with zero penalties, and a padded bank account, and those who stayed loyal to the Tour get no compensation for doing so.

As Rahm alluded to, however, the Tour has done enough for him from both a career and monetary standpoint. His opinion will likely be much different than those that stayed loyal and aren’t a Top 5 player in the world drowning in endorsement deals, however.

The waiting game for what the professional golf world could turn into continues.

