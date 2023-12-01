Rehashed Jon Rahm Comments Of Him Thanking The PGA Tour Add Juice To Rumors Of Him Potentially Joining LIV Golf

Videos by OutKick

The Jon Rahm to LIV Golf rumors are nothing new. They’ve popped up at random points even before the Saudi-backed circuit’s first event in June 2022, but they’ve ramped up rapidly over the last two weeks.

To be clear, at this point in time, the rumors are nothing but that, just rumors.

The couple of sources I’ve spoken to about them suggested there is a fire so to speak with the rumors, but how big that fire is remains to be seen.

With the rumor mill in full operation, some previous comments from the Spaniard have been brought back up with some suggesting that the writing for his move may have already been on the wall.

Jon Rahm may have hinted at a potential move to LIV Golf months ago. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, which was held less than two weeks after the surprise announcement about the proposed merger with the PGA Tour and Saudi PIF, Rahm in his typical self got honest with the media while sharing his opinion about the state of professional golf.

“No matter what happens, whether I agree with it or not, thanks to the PGA Tour, they give me a platform to play golf at the highest level, and after taking advantage of that possibility, I’m in a situation where my family and my kids don’t have to struggle financially ever, and I don’t know how many generations I can help if I do it properly.”

“When I start with that point of view, no matter what happens, I can only be thankful to what’s going on. If things change, things change.”

“At the end of the day I’m still very privileged. Whether the PGA Tour and LIV Golf align or not or who plays and who likes who, it doesn’t really matter.”

Rahm thanking the PGA Tour and then stating “if things change, things change” has caught people’s attention with the rumors flying.

We may look back at these comments as nothing and just Rahm simply being grateful while offering up a positive perspective. Or, his comments could have been a hint at what may come to fruition at some point in the near future.

