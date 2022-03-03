in Golf

Jon Rahm Is One Of Us, Leaves One-Foot Putt Short

The world’s No. 1 ranked golfer, Jon Rahm, has just hit the worst putt we’ll see all year. He left a one-foot putt short at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

One of us! Watch:

This is partially why we all love golf as much as we do. PGA players can prove how difficult the sport really is if you watch enough. Casual golfers likely think professionals make everything since it’s all sports networks show, but clips like this should give all of us a shot in the arm to book that afternoon tee time with the boys.

So far, Rahm’s having himself a tough tournament with this putt that has him at +2, good for 83rd. Perhaps a hot dog at the turn to turn this bad boy around?

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

