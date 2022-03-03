Jon Rahm Is One Of Us, Leaves One-Foot Putt Short

Videos by OutKick

The world’s No. 1 ranked golfer, Jon Rahm, has just hit the worst putt we’ll see all year. He left a one-foot putt short at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

One of us! Watch:

Jon Rahm is one of us! Leaves a one-footer short:

pic.twitter.com/Zm6LRZcHGx — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) March 3, 2022

This is partially why we all love golf as much as we do. PGA players can prove how difficult the sport really is if you watch enough. Casual golfers likely think professionals make everything since it’s all sports networks show, but clips like this should give all of us a shot in the arm to book that afternoon tee time with the boys.

So far, Rahm’s having himself a tough tournament with this putt that has him at +2, good for 83rd. Perhaps a hot dog at the turn to turn this bad boy around?