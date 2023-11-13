Jon Hamm Talks Working In Porn In Resurfaced Interview Clip

Videos by OutKick

Jon Hamm spent some time dabbling in the porn industry, and he definitely wasn’t a fan.

I was scrolling through the internet Monday as I often do (shoutout to having an awesome job), and I stumbled across a resurfaced clip of Hamm talking about porn that’s ginning up some interest online again.

Turns out that before the success Hamm has found in Hollywood, he worked on a porn set to gain money long before earning a big break.

To put it lightly, the “Mad Men” star wasn’t impressed by what he saw.

Jon Hamm briefly worked on porn sets and wasn’t a fan. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Jon Hamm reflects on working in porn

Hamm, who has turned into a major star, called it one of the “shadiest” things he’s seen and he was looking at “sad people” on set during the interview with Graham Bensinger.

“It was just a bummer. It was not the side of the industry that inspires,” Hamm explained in the interview.

You can watch Hamm break down his experience in porn below.

Hamm’s feelings on working in porn are pretty clear.

I’m not even sure what Hamm meant when he talked about porn not being “the side of the industry that inspires” because I’m not sure anything about Hollywood or adult entertainment is meant to be inspiring.

And to be clear, I’m not some kind of prude. As many OutKick readers know, I’m friends with some major adult entertainers. It is what it is. So, don’t take this as me slamming them or anyone else. Definitely not, but look at the look of disgust on Hamm’s face when asked why working in porn was depressing.

He couldn’t even pretend to hide his feelings. That’s the kind of authentic reaction that can’t be concealed. Jon Hamm looked downright disgusted by the fact he spent one second working in porn.

John Hamm talks working in porn in resurfaced interview clip. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

What do you think of Hamm’s comments or do you have a wild story to share? You know the deal. Hit me up at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.