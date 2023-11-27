Jon Gruden To Indiana? Former Raiders Coach Reportedly Wildcard In Coaching Search

Videos by OutKick

Buckle up because Jon Gruden reportedly is a “big wildcard” in Indiana’s search for a new coach.

The Hoosiers fired Tom Allen Sunday, and will pay him $20 million in buyout cash to walk out the door and not return.

That means the search for the next coach in Bloomington and one VERY unexpected name is floating around:

Former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.

Jon Gruden floated as possibility at Indiana. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden floated for Indiana opening.

As shocking as it might sound, Bruce Feldman legitimately reported the former NFL coach and Super Bowl champion might be in the mix.

“Among the Indiana coaching candidates to replace Tom Allen: South Alabama’s Kane Wommack, Bama OC Tommy Rees, Ohio State OL coach Justin Frye, and a big wildcard candidate who has support with some key IU folks: Jon Gruden,” Feldman tweeted Sunday night.

While Gruden doesn’t appear to have any direct connections to the Hoosiers, he grew up in South Bend, Indiana and attended Clay High School.

He has Indiana roots. Is that enough to get him to Bloomington? That’s a question for Gruden and the people who write checks to answer.

Will Indiana hire Jon Gruden? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Is Gruden a serious target for the Indiana Hoosiers?

I had to triple check the Feldman tweet was real and not a joke. It’s very real. He reported Sunday night Gruden is a “wildcard” and there is “support with some key IU folks.”

This definitely isn’t an update anyone expected to hear. Gruden was fired by the Raiders in 2021 after old emails were found as part of the league’s investigation into the Commanders. The leak of the emails was soon by many as a coordinated hit orchestrated by someone who doesn’t like Gruden. He lost his job for comments made in the messages, and is currently a consultant with the Saints.

Would he really take the Indiana job? He almost certainly doesn’t need the money, but he might want the challenge. The Hoosiers are on the lower end of the Big Ten totem pole, but with the conference expanding in 2024 and a massive media deal, the school shouldn’t be short on resources.

Indiana should be able to throw the kitchen sink at Gruden if it wanted to. Would he take it? Would Gruden want to do the grind of being a college coach and all the recruiting and NIL deals that come with it? My guess would be no, but he’s a high-energy guy. High-energy people are often willing to chase any challenge that gives them an adrenaline rush.

Would Jon Gruden consider coaching college football? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden turning IU into a winning program would make him a hero in the state. However, I’m skeptical he would seriously entertain an offer, but weirder things have certainly happened. Let me know what you think Gruden should do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.