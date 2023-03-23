‘Joker’ Sequel Will Shoot Massive Scene Outside Courthouse Awaiting Possible Trump Indictment

Videos by OutKick

The highly-anticipated “Joker” sequel will shoot a scene right outside the courthouse where an indictment against former President Donald Trump may be delivered.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” will shoot a scene this weekend outside of the Manhattan Criminal Court, and it sounds like it’s going to be pretty wild.

The scene will feature 700 protesters, explosions and Lady Gaga’s character, according to NBC News. Interestingly, the filming notices don’t state that it’s for “Joker: Folie à Deux.” The Joaquin Phoenix flick is using the cover name “Juliet.” Well, that’s not much good now because the cat is out of the bag.

Donald Trump might have a tie to the situation.

However, there could be fireworks before the scene is filmed because it’s the exact same courthouse where a potential Trump indictment could surface.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is reportedly weighing whether or not to charge Trump’s payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Trump could possibly be charged “with overseeing the false recording of the reimbursements in his company’s internal records as ‘legal expenses,'” according to Fox News. Trump maintains he’s done absolutely nothing wrong.

Will Donald Trump be indicted? (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

It would be the first time a former POTUS has ever been arrested, and it turns out there might already be plenty of chaos unfolding. Instead of needing your usual extras for the film shoot, if it happens this weekend, anti-Trump and ANTIFA protesters can just jump right into the Todd Phillips film.

Would the Trump protesters need to be paid, or would they do it for free? Seems like the latter is likely.

“Joker” and Trump are a match made in heaven.

You almost couldn’t make up this kind of combination if you tried. The entire point of “Joker” is about people going crazy and society collapsing.

Obviously, society isn’t collapsing. That’s clear to any rational person. However, it’s also obvious we’re on the cusp of really unprecedented times. Arresting a former President is a line you can’t un-cross. Once you go there, it’s over. The doors are now open for chaos.

You know what that sounds like? The entire premise of “Joker.” A media spectacle coming together with the new “Joker” is honestly the perfect combo. Couldn’t make it up if you tried.

We’ll see if Trump actually gets indicted or not. Maybe this is just a bunch of hype for nothing. What we do know is “Joker: Folie à Deux” should be great. The fact there’s a huge explosion being filmed is a great sign. The fact there’s already chaos down at the Manhattan Criminal Court isn’t good at all. Again, it’s right out of the film.