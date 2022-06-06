Why I Am Joining OutKick, by Ian Miller

I’m incredibly excited to announce that I am officially joining OutKick starting today.

While I’ve spent most of the past two years writing about COVID policy failures, masks, and calling out media and political hypocrisy, sports are my first love.

In so many ways, it’s a perfect fit — OutKick covers sports with an irreverence, commitment to pointing out inconvenient facts, and a dedication to independent thought.

During the pandemic, the major media outlets have largely abandoned a massive audience looking for accurate information without the clouding of an overtly one-sided, partisan viewpoint.

The same issue has often plagued the sports world.

Increasingly, the legacy sports media has ignored fans that believe sports should be fun and enjoyable without the clouding of obsessive political activism.

OutKick is changing that, providing a necessary service to sports fans like me who want the news and interesting stories covered with a perspective, sense of humor, and interesting analysis.

While I’ll occasionally still be writing about the absurdities and failures of COVID policy, my first mission here will be to bring a similar style to the sports world. Write with a sense of humor, cover stories or data that others might overlook, and provide the perspective that’s anathema at other outlets. Exactly the perspective that most sports fans are looking for.

There’s a tremendous opportunity here to build on the fantastic work OutKick already does, and I can’t wait to get started.