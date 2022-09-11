Johnny Manziel Has Epic Response To Texas A&M’s Humiliating Loss

Johnny Manziel wants to suit up again for the Aggies.

Sixth-ranked Texas A&M lost in stunning fashion 17-14 Saturday to Appalachian State at home, and it was arguably the most shocking upset of the weekend.

However, the Texas A&M Heisman winner has a plan to help the bleeding. He wants to suit up for his final two years eligibility.

I’ve got 2 years of eligibility left, right? — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) September 10, 2022

Obviously, Manziel doesn’t actually have two years of eligibility remaining. As soon as he entered the 2014 NFL draft, his days of college football were done forever.

However, that doesn’t make his tweet any less epic or funny.

The Aggies appear to be in need of some serious help, and the optics of Johnny Manziel dusting off the pads at the age of 29 is legit laugh-out-loud funny.

He last played in a college game in 2013 and his final NFL snap came in 2015. It’s been a long time since he played meaningful football, but if he somehow found a way onto Kyle Field, he might successfully break the internet forever.

Let’s not forget, Johnny Manziel was an absolute dog in college. He threw for 7,820 yards and 62 touchdowns and rushed for 2,169 yards and 30 touchdowns during his two seasons playing for the Aggies.

Those are video game numbers, and there’s no doubt Jimbo Fisher would love to get some of that energy injected into his program right now.

It’s a real shame we won’t get to see whether or not Johnny Manziel could, once again, be Texas A&M’s savior.