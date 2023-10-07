Videos by OutKick

Johnny Manziel did his best to inject the Texas A&M Aggies with a little fire ahead of playing Alabama.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide will battle it out on the field today in College Station, and a lot of people seem to think Nick Saban and his team are going down. In fact, it feels like virtually everyone has already declared Texas A&M the winner.

Remember, folks, we play the game for a reason. Nothing is decided until the clock hits zero.

Johnny Manziel narrated a hype video for Texas A&M ahead of the Alabama game. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel narrates Texas A&M/Alabama hype video.

Ahead of the teams taking the field, the Aggies dropped a solid hype video for the matchup, and the program’s Heisman-winning QB narrated it.

“We want what is next, and next is right now. This is where we fight like hell. This is where legends are born. I would know,” Manziel stated in the video before it cut to highlights of him tearing up the Crimson Tide during his epic playing days.

Check out the full hype video below.

While it wasn’t the most electric hype video (doesn’t come close to what Ohio State does in the hype game), it’s pretty cool to see Texas A&M bring Manziel into the fold ahead of the Alabama game.

His Netflix documentary was released in August, and it appears Johnny Football has done a solid job rehabbing his image from where it was when he flamed out of the NFL.

Manziel is the most famous Aggies football player in program history, and he set the college football world on fire in 2012 on his way to winning the Heisman. The biggest moment of his career was marching in Tuscaloosa as an unknown SEC QB and walking out a household name.

The Aggies are hoping for that same kind of energy and outcome today against the Crimson Tide in College Station.

Johnny Manziel narrates Texas A&M/Alabama hype video. Will the Aggies earn a big win against the Crimson Tide? (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As a college football fan, it’s great to see Manziel back in the mix after years of off-the-field issues. It seems like he’s in the best spot he’s been in a long time. Clearly, he’s ready to roll today. Catch the game at 3:30 EST on CBS, and give us your predictions in the comments below.