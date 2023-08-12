Joe Thomas Reveals The Moment He Knew Johnny Manziel Was Going To Be A Problem

Videos by OutKick

Joe Thomas knew from the jump Johnny Manziel was likely not going to last long in the NFL.

“UNTOLD: Johnny Football” was recently released by Netflix, and the documentary is a blunt look at Manziel’s famous rise and infamous downfall.

After winning the Heisman and dominating college football, many thought he would set the NFL on fire with the same passion and attitude he had in College Station.

He was out of the NFL after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, went on a bender unlike anything fans had seen from an athlete, and at one point, attempted suicide.

Thomas spent those two years blocking for Manziel on the Browns, and it was clear to him shortly after the draft that the Manziel experiment would likely be a failure.

Joe Thomas looks back at Johnny Manziel.

“I’m a little conflicted like you, and I’m not sure if I want to watch it because I lived it. And, there are still a few scabs I’m peeling off right now after those Johnny Manziel moments. I’m a little bit torn,” the hall of famer replied when asked by Patrick about seeing the documentary.

Patrick’s immediate followup question was when did Joe Thomas realize that Manziel’s status in the NFL would likely not end on a high note.

“Well, shortly after we drafted him, he vanished in the spring. We were in the middle of OTAs and the coaches couldn’t find him. He’d come to Cleveland. He was there for like a day, he was at practice and then he just disappeared. And, I think he was just on a bender somewhere in Cleveland partying and he couldn’t find his way back to the facility. It was at that moment I was like, ‘We may have some problems with this young rookie here if he can’t even find his way during OTAs when he’s a rookie and he should be trying to put his best foot forward,” Thomas explained.

Thomas, one of the smartest guys you’ll ever find connected to the game of football, noted dealing with the drama was “not a lot of fun.” You can watch his full comments below.

The Manziel documentary is fascinating.

Thomas’ comments won’t surprise a single person who watched the documentary or paid attention during JFF’s short time in the NFL.

There were more problems than you could shake a stick at. Manziel, as is made evident in his “UNTOLD” episode, couldn’t have cared less about playing in the NFL.

He didn’t watch a single moment of film while away from the facility. Now, imagine being a veteran like Joe Thomas who has spent his career playing for the Browns.

As you can see from his body language, it doesn’t seem like Thomas has the highest opinion of Johnny Manziel.

Honestly, it’s hard to watch “UNTOLD: Johnny Football” and come away with a positive impression. There were some moments where Manziel came off as very immature, and I found myself thinking he hasn’t matured much at all.

Clearly, he was behaving like a child during his time with the Browns, and Thomas didn’t appreciate that.

Have you seen the documentary? If so, give us your thoughts in the comments below.