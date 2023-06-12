Former Ranger Went From Fighting Terrorists To Helping Men Embrace Masculinity: AMERICAN JOYRIDE

Videos by OutKick

Johnny Elsasser went from fighting terrorists overseas to helping men in America succeed.

Elsasser joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to discusses his time fighting terrorists in the Army Rangers, providing security as a contractor for the ambassador in Iraq and now dedicating his time and life to helping men succeed. We had a brutally honest conversation about war and how young men in America appear to be in a state of crisis.

As always, grab your favorite adult drink, pop some popcorn and buckle up for the latest episode of American Joyride. You’re going to love learning about Johnny’s life.

For anyone looking for more American Joyride content, you can fire up a few more episodes below. They’re all worth your time.