Army Ranger Explains Breaking ISIS’ Back, Talks Hilarious Gunfight In Live Chicken Processing Plant

Videos by OutKick

Former Army Ranger Les Sandusky was happy to play a role in the crushing of ISIS in the Middle East.

Sandusky joined me on the latest episode of American Joyride to talk about fighting and destroying ISIS in Syria. For the first time in show history, we discuss battling the Islamic State in the war-torn nation of Syria. Les breaks down the incredible complexities of fighting in a nation with a sovereign government you’re not at war with, enemy fighters all over the place and friendly forces also being aligned with the United States in the region.

To put it as simple as possible: It’s pure chaos. Les also breaks down an incredible gunfight in a live chicken processing plant. Grab your favorite beer and dive in!

I hope you all enjoyed getting to hear Les Sandusky’s incredible journey in the military with the Army Rangers. If you’re interested in more American Joyride interviews, dive in below!