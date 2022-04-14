John Sterling Whiffs On Yankee HR Call

Yankees play-by-play voice John Sterling gifted fans with arguably the most enthusiastic description of an out in recent memory. Not that it was by design.

Sterling was in front of the mic in the bottom of the eighth inning when Yanks slugger Giancarlo Stanton stepped to the dish with a runner on and a chance to even the game.

Stanton’s ensuing swing disappointed, but Sterling’s crack delivered.

“Swung on, there it goes. Deep left center. That ball is high. It is far. It is gone,” belted Sterling, briefly exciting the Yankee fan base.

Only one problem — the ball was indeed hit high and far, but not quite high or far enough to leave the field of play.

Oops!

“But caught. At the wall. Caught by Tapia,” added Sterling just a breath later.

WATCH IT UNFOLD BELOW

It is high! It is far! It is gone!! but caught. pic.twitter.com/d8APN8XIVQ — John Sterling Calls (@JSterlingCalls) April 14, 2022

Not only deep Stanton’s deep out stay within the confides of Yankees Stadium, it also ended the inning and any real chance of the home team tying or besting the Blue Jays. An inning later, Toronto wrapped up a win 6-4.

“Boy I thought that was gone,” admitted Sterling.

For the record, Stanton’s deep line drive didn’t even make it to the wall. It barely crept towards the warning track. But that didn’t stop Sterling from unleashing a Harry Doyle-like reaction to his own blunder:

“And the Yankees come up juuusssttt empty. That would’ve tied the game.”

…They don’t call him the best color guy in the league for nothin.

