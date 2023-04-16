John Smoltz Hoping To Play On PGA Champions Tour After Impending Hip Surgery

Videos by OutKick

John Smoltz has plans to rejoin the PGA Tour Champions. But he has to get his hip fixed first.

Former Atlanta Brave John Smoltz?

Yes, that one. Turns out baseball isn’t his only talent.

The 55-year-old former MLB pitcher is widely considered one of the best golfers in the world outside the PGA Tour. Tiger Woods even gave him props as the best non-pro golfer he’s ever seen.

Smoltz already played 10 events in the PGA senior golf circuit, but he told TMZ his hips were too injured to make a real run.

He got one hip fixed, and now he’s planning to have surgery on the second one.

“I’ve got a new hip, I’ve got one more hip to do, and then after that,” he said, “I want to see what my competitive juices take me to.”

Smoltz’s golf success is particularly impressive because he never picked up a club until he was 21.

“When I got to the big leagues, I had all this time on my hands so I took up golf and fishing,” Smoltz said. “And when I got connected to golf, man, that just took off. And I want to play it as long as I possibly can.”

John Smoltz hits a shot on the 7th hole during the ICON Series at Liberty National Golf Club. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Right now, Smoltz’s hip is the only thing stopping him.

“I’m a passionate, most competitive guy you’ll ever meet,” he said. “I like to think whatever I set my mind to, within reality, I would be able to accomplish.”

And if you look at his resume, that checks out.

John Smoltz is a Hall of Famer.

In his 22 MLB seasons Smoltz was an eight-time All-Star, a World Series Champ, an NL Cy Young Award winner, a Silver Slugger, a two-time NL strikeout leader and a two-time NL wins leader.

The Braves retired his No. 29 jersey, and his face is enshrined in Cooperstown.

John Smoltz speaks during the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at National Baseball Hall of Fame. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Smoltz is hoping a little bit of that success can translate to the PGA Tour Champions.

“But if not, I’m going to play as many golf tournaments that are available,” he said. “And as long as they’re going to keep score, I want to be on the leaderboard.”