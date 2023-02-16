John Skipper – Who Destroyed ESPN – Now Wants To Destroy The Super Bowl

Videos by OutKick

John Skipper is the proud owner of one of the dumbest ideas in Super Bowl/NFL history.

The former ESPN boss, who famously left the network after a cocaine extortion scandal, isn’t exactly known for being a genius.

In fact, under his watch, ESPN turned into a cesspool of liberal political garbage. It’s been more than five years since Skipper left ESPN, and the network still hasn’t recovered from the fall he oversaw.

In case you’re wondering whether his ideas have since gotten better, they haven’t. He now has an all-time dumb suggestion:

Make the Super Bowl a PPV event.

John Skipper suggests the Super Bowl go PPV. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

John Skipper suggests the Super Bowl should embrace the PPV model.

“I assume that there are some number of people that’s the only game they watched the entire year, and they don’t want to be left out. That’s a pretty great place to be for a live event. 50 percent of the country does not want to be left out. It leads me to a slightly different discussion; if half the country is watching your game and they’re watching it for free, how many of those people would pay a big sum of money to watch the game,” Skipper explained and speculated on “The Big Suey Podcast,” according to Mediaite.

John Skipper floats incredibly stupid Super Bowl idea. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

“If you just assume that half of the people watched would still figure out a way to watch if it costs $200-$250 for a household, you’re just going to have more of what David said, bigger parties. I don’t know how many households, I assume it’s half the households who watched; if it was only a quarter of them are willing to pay $20 to have a party at their house, it would still get you into the billions of dollars for a single game, and that is the single best way I can think of for the NFL to increase their annual revenue take for their clubs, is to make the Super Bowl a pay-per-view event,” John Skipper further elaborated when talking about a possible price structure.

Yes, these are real suggestions from a person you’re supposed to believe understands sports.

Skipper’s idea is incredibly stupid.

Life can’t be this easy when you’re this dumb and detached from reality. You want a civil war and mass unrest? Take away the Super Bowl – one of life’s simple and guaranteed pleasures – from the broadcast waves and charge maybe hundreds of dollars to watch. There will be riots in the streets.

People can’t afford chicken and eggs right now, and John Skipper is out here suggesting you fork over a monthly car payment to watch the Super Bowl.

Is it really a mystery as to how this man ran ESPN into the ground? It seems pretty obvious to me. When you have clown ideas like this one, it’s not hard all that hard to figure out.

John Skipper floats terrible Super Bowl PPV idea. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Keep the Super Bowl on regular TV. It’s the pinnacle of sports and a national event. Putting it on PPV should be an arrestable offense. John Skipper is completely unhinged to even suggest it.