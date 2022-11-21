John Mellencamp Would Rather Sit And Eat Popcorn Than Stand For National Anthem

John Mellencamp has made a lot of money singing about America and life in the greatest country on the face of the Earth.
He’s also done some nice charitable things such as help found Farm Aid.
So Mellencamp probably isn’t a bad guy.
But on Sunday afternoon, prior to the NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts, Mellencamp apparently decided standing for the national anthem was too much trouble.
So he sat in his luxury seat at Lucas Oil Stadium while most of the 66,241 present stood for the national anthem.
Mellencamp, 71, was apparently too busy eating popcorn to show respect for the colors in the middle of the field.
Someone in the adjacent section snapped the photo of Mellencamp and sent it to OutKick 360’s Dan Dakich:
And, I get it, the dude did sing the authority song. In that one Mellencamp belts out, “I fight authority, authority always wins.”
But this isn’t about authority. It’s about respect. And, you know, not being a fraud.
Mellencamp wrote a lot about being American and living and growing up in America. He marketed himself as kind of an All-American guy from the Midwest.
But he conveniently forgot to write about how he doesn’t want to stand for 90 seconds to honor America.
F this fraud. Was going to see him on his current tour but will now pass. Just deleted any his songs from playlists as well.
Typical liberal fraud
Does anyone else think that the national anthem before football games or NASCAR races is BS? “Oh! We love the USA”. BS false signaling.
I was yelled at a couple times while standing for the anthem but not removing my hat at the Daytona NASCAR races. Big deal.
Is anyone REALLY offended by this?
Stop being offended by anything you can find.
If you have any JCM tickets you want to burn get in touch with me. I’ll take them.
Quit being soft..
No one has had JCM tickets since the 1980s, gramps.
Probably correct. He had a show in Clearwater but tickets we $500 each. No Thanks. And I probably am old enough to be GP at 52. Whatever. No kids. I win
Lloyd keep sitting for the anthem just like you do when you pee!
I don’t sit for the anthem. You guys are just as easily offended as some hard left millennials.
I would respectfully call you SNOWFLAKES
Mellencamp is a pussy just like the father of the kid sitting behind him.
If you don’t stand for the anthem that tells me a lot about your character without having to ever talk to you. I’ve been to many events attended by vets in wheelchairs and when the anthem starts they make sure to stand even if they need assistance.
Just be respectful. Don’t sway back and forth, don’t point and wave if they show you on the big screen and don’t yell “Oh” when the line “Oh say can you see” starts. Set a good example.
OK. I’ve said enough.
He’s 71 years old and has done lots of drugs. Is it possible he was unaware the national anthem was even being played?