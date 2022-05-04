John McClain On Ryan Tannehill, Chris Chandler Sabotaging Steve McNair — OutKick 360

The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis and current quarterback Ryan Tannehill seems to have no interest in playing teacher.

“I mean, that’s part of being in the quarterback room, the same room,” Tannehill said. “We’re competing against each other. We’re watching the same tape; we’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him, but if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

Hall of Fame NFL contributor John McClain weighed in on the Titans’ Tannehill situation with OutKick 360 on Tuesday and said veteran players are supposed to help young players.

McClain detailed his memories of Chris Chandler sabotaging Steve McNair back in the day, hear what he had to say below:

