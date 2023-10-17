John Mayer Has A New Guitar And It’s Made Out Of The New York Knicks’ Old Court

Videos by OutKick

Musician John Mayer has added a one-of-a-kind guitar to his extensive axe collection and it’s practically made out of basketball history that would make Spike Lee drool.

There have been a few instances where musicians threw team logos on their guitars. I immediately think of Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris’ West Ham United Fender Precision Bass with claret and blue binding that he has been using for decades.

However, my guitar nerd brain cannot think of an instance where someone had a guitar in their collection made from a team’s playing surface, but that is precisely what Mayer has now.

Mayer recently performed a pair of sold-out acoustic shows at Madison Square Garden and the venue wanted to do something to commemorate the occasion. Selling out two shows at MSG — while impressive — doesn’t seem like enough for a banner. Plus banners are a little played out, so they thought outside the box.

John Mayer’s Slick Looking Knicks Guitar

As it turns out, there were some pieces of the Knicks‘ old court lying around, so the folks at MSG decided to gift Mayer something he could use: a new guitar.

They sent some of the pieces of the court to the folks at guitar company Charvel. There, they whipped something up in their custom shop.

Joe Williams — a master builder for Charvel as well as sister brands Jackson and EVH — was tasked with building the unique instrument.

Damn. That thing is a beauty. According to Ultimate Guitar, the Knicks’ old court was made out of hard maple. Maple is a very common wood in guitar necks and body tops. However, you don’t see too many guitars with solid maple bodies.

So in addition to that axe’s unique eye-catching looks, it probably has a pretty sound.

We’ll have to see if Mayer busts that thing out at gigs or makes it more of a showpiece. Either way, that is one heck of a nice guitar, with an even cooler story to go with it.

