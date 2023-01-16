John Harbaugh was not in a talkative mood Sunday night against the Bengals.

During the 24-17 loss in the playoffs to Joe Burrow and company, the Ravens coach gave a sideline interview to Melissa Stark at the start of the second quarter, and he looked like he wanted to be anywhere else. When asked if the Ravens might make a switch at QB off Tyler Huntley, John Harbaugh looked visibly annoyed.

He just cracked what appeared to be a semi-sarcastic smile and said, “We’ll just say how the game goes, okay? Thanks.”

John Harbaugh was so not in the mood😬

John Harbaugh didn’t look pleased.

Do we think it’s safe to say Harbaugh was annoyed with the question about Tyler Huntley possibly being relegated to the bench?

He literally had to take a second to gather his thoughts as he cracked a smile. He wasn’t impressed at all.

To his credit, he didn’t have a meltdown like we’ve seen from some coaches in the past. He just put on a smile and gave a wildly passive-aggressive response.

It wasn’t the words that mattered. It was his tone. John Harbaugh’s tone was one that made it clear he had zero interest in engaging with Melissa Stark.

The moment below was the look on his face when Huntley and Tyler Brown were mentioned. Do you really need that to be explained? Does that look like a guy who is enjoying this interaction?

Unfortunately for Harbaugh, the Ravens couldn’t pull off the upset and ultimately lost 24-17. That means he has plenty of time now to work on massaging his interview skills to avoid more awkward interviews.