John Harbaugh Isn’t A Fan Of The NFL’s New Kickoff Rules: ‘There Were Better Ideas’

NFL owners approved a new rule on kickoffs that has a lot of people talking, and we can now add Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh to that list.

The new rule dictates that receiving team that calls for a fair catch inside the 25-yard line, will start their drive on the 25-yard line. This is just like college football, but many argue that it’s the latest step toward eliminating kickoffs from football.

Andy Reid said it. Pat McAfee said it. Then he tried and failed to get Bills head coach Sean McDermott to say it (although his silence on the matter spoke volumes, and brought to mind one of the most memorable moments of Marshawn Lynch’s career).

Now Harbaugh is throwing his opinion on the matter.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh isn’t big on the NFL’s newest rule for kickoffs. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

John Harbaugh Says There Were Better Ideas Out There

“We thought there were better ideas,” Harbaugh said according to Pro Football Talk.

“The fair catch rule, we had a chance to weigh in on that with all the special teams coaches,” Harbaugh said.

“We had a long talk and discussion about that. We weren’t for it, we voted against it, we think it’s going to create more high-speed head trauma than not having it in there. That’s our position on it. But we’ll see. They want to give it a shot and take a look at it.”

As Harbaugh mentioned at the end, the rule will be in place for at least one season.

Unfortunately, Harbaugh didn’t say why it is he thinks that there would be more instances of high-speed head trauma. That’s the reason rules like this are coming along in the first place.

He also didn’t say what any of the better options were. However, a lot of people are fond of the current rule used in the XFL.

It’s ready to be used: the Low Impact Kickoff has a huge impact on the future of the game



0 injuries in 2020

90+% return rate

Avg starting field position 31 (NFL is 28) https://t.co/QIAhocxgA3 pic.twitter.com/PDTQXrd5KO — Sam Schwartzstein (@schwartzsteins) May 23, 2023

The Ravens coach has an interesting perspective seeing as he was a special teams coordinator at one point in his career. This has led to him being one of the usual people to give their take on special teams matters.

